Artist paints superheroes, ‘Star Wars’ figures by getting into character himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Talk about out-of-this-world art! A Colorado artist doesn't just paint colorful characters from comic books, he actually dons a cape and really throws himself into his work.

"I actually borrowed a friend's trampoline and had my girlfriend film me jumping on it— making different Spider Man poses and Venom poses," artist Christopher Clark said

Clark is the only Star Wars and Marvel licensed artist in his state.

"I paint in oil, and sometimes I can take weeks," he shared. "I've painted Italian landscapes, and figures and still-lifes...and wildlife."

But it's Christopher's knack for Sci-Fi that's allowed him to achieve super hero status in the art world.

"Very much like most of Wonderland, it's this nonsensical, circular logic," he said, describing one of his current works.

Clark loves Star Wars, and it turns out a certain Master Jedi likes his work, too.

"I found out that George Lucas bought one of my original paintings," the artist gloated.

And Clark has his own special way to summon the Force once he picks up his lightsaber...er, paint brush.

"If I'm painting a Star Wars piece, I usually have Star Wars movies playing in the background," he said.

"Like for the piece, 'Attack on Takodana,' I posed for the Stormtrooper and Finn— having their fight in the foreground, and it's actually a Colorado sunset and clouds in the background," Clark said.

With paintbrush in hand, Clark is one superhero who prefers his work remain on canvas!