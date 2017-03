Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas-- Craig Hlavaty hit the road to visit Corkscrew BBQ in Old Town Spring.

The tasty eatery has people lining up every day for brisket and sides.

Craig caught up with the Corkscrew team to find out about their participation in the Houston Barbecue Festival.

The Festival will be held at NRG Park on April 9th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Make sure to bring your stretchy pants!