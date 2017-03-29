Church bus and pickup truck hit head on, killing at least 12 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCAN, TX - At least a dozen people were killed when a church bus and a pickup truck hit head-on on highway 83 in Concan. The bus was carrying members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels home from a three-day retreat.

Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz each put out statements to extend condolences to the victims of the crash and their families.

"Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today's tragic event. We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers." -Gov. Greg Abbott

My prayers are with the families impacted by this tragic accident - especially for those who have lost loved ones. https://t.co/OZKQejz6l6 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 29, 2017

The First Baptist Church of New Braunfels informed its congregation of the tragedy by posting on Facebook. It will have counselors available on Thursday to help anyone struggling to handle the tragedy.