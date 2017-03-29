× Dog dies in northeast Houston house fire, firefighters say

HOUSTON — A homeowner lost their dog early Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in northeast Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to a fire at a one-story home near Homestead Road and Van Zandt Street. Firefighters found smoke showing from the front of the home and were able to quickly put it out, the department said.

The homeowner was not at the house at the time. However, the dog inside died.

“We came in on a house fire with nobody home,” District Chief E. W. Hutzley said. “There was mainly just smoke coming from the ease. No fire showing, though. It looks like it started from the inside somehow.”

Firefighters are stilling trying to learn what caused the fire.