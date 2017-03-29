Go Fund Me exposes the ugly truth about U.S. healthcare system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Whether you have insurance or not, trying to pay off past due stacks of medical bills can be devastating.

The Women’s Hospital of Texas has been the home of 3-month-old Landon since his birth.

Landon arrived 14 weeks earlier than expected. His family has been relying on the helpful hearts of others to help curb costs by using crowdfunding sites like go fund me.

Since 2010 go fund me has seen over $3 billion donations with 17 percent for medical reasons.

....but is crowdfunding the help we need?

Truth is crowdfunding shows just how broken the health care system really is.