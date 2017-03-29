× HPD: Man shot possibly twice during Third Ward home invasion; 2 gunmen on the run

HOUSTON — Officers are searching for two suspected gunman after an apartment resident was shot at least once during a home invasion in the Third Ward, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the two men forced their way into an apartment on Attucks Street around 11 p.m. Police said the resident was held at gunpoint as the men demanded his stuff.

The men are accused of shooting the resident at least once— possibly twice in the upper torso area.

The men escaped, taking an unknown amount of items and cash.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub hospital in serious but stable condition. He’s expected to survive his injuries, the department said.