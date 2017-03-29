× HPD: Mother hit, killed while walking with 6-year-old daugher

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a young mother was killed early Wednesday while walking with her 6-year-old daughter.

The victim, 23, and her child were walking along the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street around 6:50 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-150 hit both the mother and little girl, investigators said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The girl suffered minor injures.

Police questioned the driver who has since been released.