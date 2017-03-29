× HPD: U-Haul driver leads police on high-speed chase in SW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department arrested a man after he led officers in a police chase Wednesday morning in southwest Houston, authorities said.

The suspect was driving a U-Haul around 3:30 a.m. when officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation in the 6100 block of Rampart. Investigators said the driver sped off, leading police on a high-speed chase down small residential streets.

The suspect made it to Bellaire Street before bailing out of the van and letting the vehicle roll into a wooden power pole, police said. He tried to escape on foot, but after setting up a perimeter around the area, officers were eventually able to find him.

“Right now, we’re trying to verify if the vehicle was stolen,” Lt. Larry Crowson said.