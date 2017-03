Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Everywhere you look in the Bayou City, there's a young person on a corner spinning a sign, dancing, performing some pretty amazing tricks — and doing it all with a smile!

Los Angeles-based Aarrow signs employs more than 2,500 spinners across the world with more than 100 right here in H-town.

How about we take a spin along side Thomas Pinckley at the corner of I-10 and Yale in the latest Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.