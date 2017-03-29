Judge denies bond for murder-for-hire suspect after girlfriend, alleged co-conspirator commits suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A judge denied bond Wednesday for Leon Jacobs, the boyfriend of a prominent veterinarian who committed suicide after they were both were arrested after hiring a hitman to kill their former lovers.

This was the second time Jacobs has been denied bond within the last 24 hours.

Jacobs made a special request to attend the funeral of his girlfriend, Valerie McDaniel, after she leapt to her death Monday from the 7th floor of the River Oaks high rise where she and Jacobs lived. Jacobs' request to attend McDaniel's funeral was also rejected.

Leon and McDaniel were arrested earlier this month after they allegedly solicited a hitman to kill their exes. They offered the hitman a total of $20,000 and two Cartier watches to kill McDaniel's ex-husband and Jacob's ex-girlfriend, who he was charged with stalking. Investigators said Jacobs wanted the woman "taken care of" so she could not testify against him.

Little did Jacobs and McDaniel know, the hitman was actually an undercover police officer.

The intended targets were notified and fake death photos were staged, and once shown to Jacobs and McDaniel for their approval, the couple was arrested and charged.

Because of his prior arrest, Jacobs was denied bond, but McDaniel was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

After she went home, she wrote letters to her loved ones and killed herself.

George Parnham, Jacobs' attorney, said his client was "devastated."

Jacobs has been left to face trial alone.

During Wednesday's bond hearing, several witnesses came forward, including a detective who said Jacobs told the undercover officer he may need his hitman services again in the future for a third murder.