LGBT up in arms over removal from 2020 Census

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The LGBT community has a new beef with President Trump.

For the first time ever, a proposal for the 2020 Census actually included questions for the LGBT community!

..... but in the final draft that went before congress this week, those questions had been removed.

Now some are blaming the new administration and accusing it of trying to erase the LGBT community from the fabric of America.

"Today, the Trump Administration has taken yet another step to deny LGBTQ people freedom, justice, and equity," The National LGBT Task Force Project Director Meghan Maury said.

Throughout its history the Census has never asked questions about sexual orientation or gender identity.

Now it looks like that trend will continue.

President Trump said on the campaign trail, that he was a friend to the LGBTQ community and even saw to it that they were included in the Republican National Convention platform last year. A rather large step for Conservatives!

Only time will tell if Trump's outreach was just lip service.