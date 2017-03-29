× Man, woman injured after incident in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after officers found a man and woman injured following a disturbance Tuesday night in southwest Houston, authorities said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department headed to the 6000 block of Darlinghurst Drive around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said a woman had a superficial cut on her left side. She was taken to the hospital.

At a nearby house on Heatherbloom Street, police said a man had head injuries from an unknown object.

It’s unclear whether the man or woman was the aggressor

The man and woman have given officer conflicting information, making it difficult to determine who was the aggressor.

The case has been refered to the District Attorney’s Office.

“They were neighborhood acquaintances,” Lt. Larry Crowson said. “Pass that, we don’t know.”