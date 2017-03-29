× Officers tase driver after car chase ends with crash in Pasadena, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver is facing felony evading charges after leading officers in a car chase Wednesday morning in Pasadena, the Harris County Pct. 8 Constable’s Office said.

The chase started around 2:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Pansy Street when officers instructed the driver to pull over but he allegedly refused to stop. Deputies followed the car for about five minutes before the driver rammed into a constable vehicle at Perla Street, lost control of the car and slammed into a street sign. A tire on the suspect’s care was flattened as the vehicle went up onto a curb, deputies said.

The suspect jumped out of the car and tried to escape on foot, but an officer was close behind and tased him.

The driver was arrested.

Investigators said the car was not stolen, and deputies are not sure why the suspect ran.