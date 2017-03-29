Stranger interrupts Asian funeral and makes racist remarks; family is very offended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUINCY, Massachusetts - During Adrian Wong's heartfelt eulogy about his mom, he told mourners of her brave battle against stage four lung cancer; “Mom never gave up and never let go.”

According to her son, Carol Tan Wong wasn't a smoker. She was never exposed to second-hand smoke, and during her decades as a teacher, she worked with children, not chemicals. “She was simply unlucky.”

Her son was supposed to be the only speaker. But after he sat down, a total stranger stood up. David Small basically hijacked the funeral with his impromptu remarks.

“I see that the smoke in the church, in the Asian churches is so prevalent, that I gag when I go inside,” said Small. “I hope what I've told you about the smoke in the church is not taken in offense. I mean, it's your culture.”

Losing a loved one is hard enough. But Small's comments were not only unwanted, Wong says they were racist and hurtful.

A funeral director finally told the meddling mourner to sit down and to, basically, shut up. Clearly, this man named Small made a really big mistake!