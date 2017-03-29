× Heavy thunderstorms pound Houston area, prompting warnings, watches

Play has been suspended today due to the weather for the Shell Houston Open Grand Pro-Am.

HOUSTON — Heavy thunderstorms are pounding the Houston area Wednesday, prompting several watches and warnings across the area.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Harris and Fort Bend counties until 11 a.m., but that has since been canceled. A tornado warning means that a tornado has been spotted on doppler radar, or has been spotted by trained professionals. Residents within the affected area were urged to seek shelter immediately.

The threat for severe weather in Harris County continues into the early evening hours. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there’s a slight risk for torrential rain, damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. These storms may affect the afternoon commute in some areas.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local media for weather information before heading out. For real-time traffic information go to http://www.houstontranstar.org. In the event of street flooding, remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Driving through high water or around barricades on flooded roadways or underpasses can lead to death!

[Click here to check the CW39 Houston interactive radar]

Millions in the Houston area under a Tornado Warning. TAKE COVER now! https://t.co/vDy3Km7UfV — NWS (@NWS) March 29, 2017

.@hcfcd Heavy rain at Cypress Crk @ Kuykendahl Rd near Champions. High water possible. https://t.co/hFJyGl8ktz — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) March 29, 2017

.@hcfcd Heavy rain at Keegans Bayou @ Rocky Valley near Mission Bend. High water possible. https://t.co/V1JAbtwFg6 — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) March 29, 2017

Basic Flood Safety Tips

• Turn Around, Don’t Drown! ® DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES! Just 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

• DO NOT WALK through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down.

• If your home floods, STAY THERE. You are safer at home than trying to navigate flooded streets on foot.

• If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is NOT MOVING, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter MOVING water.

• STAY AWAY from streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

• MOVE important items – especially important documents like insurance policies – to the highest possible floor. This will help protect them from flood damage.

• DISCONNECT electrical appliances and do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. You could be electrocuted.

How do you get severe weather warnings? Knowing this in advance will help keep you, your family, and your friends safe the next couple days. pic.twitter.com/sNqSvUVDh4 — NWS (@NWS) March 29, 2017

Helpful links:

Forecasts: National Weather Service Houston/Galveston forecast office website: weather.gov/houston.Local Traffic: Houston TranStar www.houstontranstar.org

Preparedness & Emergency Information: www.readyharris.org