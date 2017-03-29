Torchy’s Tacos, Shake Shack and more unveiled at Minute Maid Park’s center field grand opening 

HOUSTON — Houston baseball fans can look forward to much more than peanuts and Applejack’s in the 2017 Astros season. Minute Maid Park unveiled its 2017 concessions menu and a freshly renovated center field Wednesday afternoon, both of which will be a home run with returning Astros fanatics this summer.

Minute Maid invited a select group of fans to tour of the new center field concourse and seating areas while the staff served burgers, at least six different tacos and other meals from Torchy’s Tacos, Shake Shack and Aramark, the official food and beverage partner of the Houston Astros. The group also visited the Budweiser Batter’s Eye Bar, which features 20 season ticket holder seats as well as a standing-room only, general admission bar area for a limited number of ticketed fans to enjoy.

The following was introduced during the grand opening event:

Astros Street Art Display presented by PPG Paints: Located in Home Run Alley, the Astros Street Art Display presented by PPG Paints is an opportunity to bring some of Houston’s amazing local artistry into the ballpark. The mural represents the Astros past, present and future and ties into the 2017 #EarnIt campaign. The graffiti artwork was designed and painted by local artist Franky Cardona using PPG paint products.

CHECK IT OUT! An amazing work of street art designed and painted by local artist Franky Cardona! It's a reflection of the #Astros past, present and future ties with the 2017 #earnit campaign. #streetart #astrosart #ilovehouston A post shared by CW 39 Houston (@cw39houston) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

FiveSeven Market: The FiveSeven Market offers a wide variety of fresh and packaged food and beverage items including a wide assortment of salads, fruit cups and vegetable cups. Fans can also pick up last-minute candy snacks and energy drinks.

Budweiser Brew House: Located next to the Astros bullpen and just above the Lexus Field Club, this premier destination features a bar-style atmosphere where fans can mix and mingle without missing any of the action. For tickets in the Budweiser Brew House, please contact the Astros Group Sales team at 713-259-8030 or group sales@astros.com.

Budweiser Patio: The new and improved Budweiser Patio offers a captivating view of the ballpark with an exclusive area reserved for groups. The updated patio area also features USB ports between every seat, keeping fans charged and connected all season long.

Lexus Field Club: Before, during, and after the game, this premium space provides a one-of-a-kind experience and is perfect for entertaining guests or rewarding employees. Besides a field-level view of the game, the Lexus Field Club features a variety of amenities, including food and non-alcoholic beverages, access to a premium cash bar and the exclusive experience of being able to view Major League batting practice on the field. Contact the Astros Premium sales team at 713-259-8350 or PremiumSales@astros.com for tickets and more information.

[It’s a 360 Facebook video! Click, hold and drag your mouse across the video to move in all directions!]

Champions Pavilion: The redesigned Champions Pavilion is the perfect setting for group functions, outings and events. Guests will find improved video and audio options in this more intimate environment. Champions Pavilion is situated behind the escalator on the Mezzanine Level just outside Torchy’s Tacos.

Elevator and escalator: The newly-installed elevator near the Budweiser Batter’s Eye Bar can access various levels including the Lexus Field Club. The new escalator transports guests from the Main Concourse near Shake Shack to the Mezzanine Level near the entrance to Champions Pavilion. The elevators at Section 156 operate as they have in the past and will be staffed to provide optimal service between the Main Concourse and the Mezzanine Level as well as the Coca-Cola Front Porch.

Uber pickup and dropoff: The new Uber pick-up and drop-off location, located just outside the center field gate on Crawford Street, increases options and convenience for fans getting to and from the ballpark and provides easy access to all of the new center field attractions.

Park renovations also included Astros Authentics, a memorabilia stand that features game-used baseballs, bats, lineup cards and game-worn uniforms.