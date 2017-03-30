× 2 boys electrocuted by downed power lines in Fort Worth park, firefighters say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Firefighters made an unsettling discovery Wednesday night after investigators believe two young boys were electrocuted by downed power lines in at park in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called around 6:15 p.m. after reports of an electrocution at Oakland Lake Park in the 1500 block of Oakland Lake Place, Lt. Kyle Falkner said.

Falkner said firefighters found the bodies of the victims, believed to be 11 and 12 years old, in a heavily wooded area.

“It’s to my understanding that their was a third child possibly with them that was able to run for help,” Falkner said.

#Prayers for the families of the 2 young children electrocuted by down power lines in E Ft Worth. — Denton Co Sheriff (@DentonCoSheriff) March 30, 2017

Oncor, the company that owns the powerlines, was immediately called out to secure the area from other electrical dangers.

Fort Worth officials are still investigating.