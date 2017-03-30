× 2 men arrested in shooting involving multiple victims at NE Harris County apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused in a shooting that killed two residents and left four others critically injured at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County over the weekend. Both suspects are scheduled to appear before a Harris County judge early Thursday.

Jeremy Jones, 28, is charged with capital murder while Harvey Jones, 34, is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Officers responded Sunday around 6:28 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the Haverstock Hill Apartments in the 5900 block of Aldine Bender in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said an argument had broken out between the victims and a resident. A few minutes after the argument, Jeremy Jones and Harvey Jones drove up in a white car, officers said. Deputies said the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and argued with the victims. Harvey Jones grabbed a semi-automatic rifle from the car’s trunk and started firing, officers said.

Jeremy Jones is accused of then pointing the rifle and firing at the victims, striking all six people multiple times.

He and Harvey Jones then jumped back into the vehicle and sped off.

When deputies arrived they found 31-year-old Gary Rusher, who was shot to death, and five others who were wounded. The remaining victims were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

Investigators said Christopher Beatty, who was one of the wounded, was taken to LBJ hospital where he was later died. The remaining four victims were also taken to various hospitals for treatment, deputies said.