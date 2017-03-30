Attack survivor finally gets to attend prom after sweet ‘prom-posal’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALRICO, Fla. -- A woman who survived a brutal attack that left her paralyzed and unable to attend her high school prom is finally getting her chance to go.

Queena Phu was the victim of an attack and sexual assault outside the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library in Valrico, Fla., in 2008. The attack left her paralyzed and unable to speak.

She was a senior in high school at the time and only one week from her senior prom.

"She already had her prom dress bought and her hair and makeup appointments scheduled and a limo booked," her sister Anna Donato told ABC News.

Now, Phu is going to prom after receiving an adorable “prom-posal” from her friend, Derrick Perez, who surprised her with a pink teddy bear and a sign.

“Queena, prom would be un-bear-able without you,” the sign read.

The school is going to pay for her ticket and a teacher is giving her a check for $250 so she can get whatever she needs for the big night.

“I think the most priceless thing was her smile. You know what I mean, how excited she got. So, it was pretty cool,” Perez told WFLA.

Not only is Perez her prom date, he is also producing a movie about her story.