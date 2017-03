Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROCKTON, MA- A dramatic rescue of an elderly man, who collapsed on the third-floor of his burning apartment building was captured in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Four brave firefighters can be seen ascending a ladder to help the man.

The 82 year-old man was rushed to the hospital and treated for burns.

All four firefighters suffered minor injuries, but the men are just happy everyone made it out safely.

All in a day's work for these heroes!