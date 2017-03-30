Foster High School wrestler becomes national champ

HOUSTON — A female Foster High School wrestler has returned home with another win after she dominated at the U.S. Marine Corps Girls Junior Folkstyle Nationals in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Nkechinyere “ChiChi” Nwankwo is a two-time state champion, winning at 205 pounds in 2016 and in the 185 pound division in 2017.

She earned her national championship title at the U.S. Marine Corps Girls Junior Folkstyle competition March 25.

Collegiate wrestling, sometimes known in the United States as folkstyle wrestling, is a style of amateur wrestling practiced at the college and university level. Collegiate wrestling emerged from the folk wrestling styles practiced in the early history of the United States.