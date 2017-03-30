× Four teens arrested in armed hijackings of three cars in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested four teens accused of armed hijacking several cars Wednesday night after finding the suspects in the Greater Inwood area.

“Overnight, in the northwest area of town, we had a series of auto thefts. Two vehicles were carjacked by armed suspects,” Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Investigators said one of the victims was pumping gas when the teens came out of nowhere and jumped into his car.

Officers spotted the three allegedly stolen vehicles around 3 a.m. at a gas station on Antonie Drive and W. Tidwell Road. Investigators said the officers called for backup as they attempted to stop all three vehicles but were only able to pursue two.

Police chased the first car, a Dodge Nitro, to De Walt Street near Beckley Street where the vehicle ran out of gas. Investigators said the driver and passenger, both young women, were taken into custody. Crowson said the teens were 15 and 17 years old.

Investigators said the two young men, riding in a Honda, were arrested after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. After the crash, Crowson said the suspects, 14 and 19 years, surrendered to police.

Officers eventually found the third car abandoned in the area.