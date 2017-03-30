Get out of the house, it’s National Walk in the Park Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- After Wednesday's tornadoes and thunderstorms, we're all grateful for a little sunshine, which definitely makes it a better setting for celebrating!

Drum roll please.... It's "National Take a Walk in the Park Day" !!

Yep, that is a thing. Come on H-town, lace up those walking shoes, slide on your sun glasses and get off the couch to take a walk in the park!

Despite all of our concrete and traffic-jammed freeways, Houston is a great city for park walking.

Fun Fact: Out of the top 10 most populous cities in the country, the Bayou City has more park space than any other.

You still have time to get in on the fun. Step out and celebrate with Mother Nature!