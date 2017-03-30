× HPD: Man, woman hit in drive-by shooting outside Alief convenience store

HOUSTON — Investigators are searching for a motive and gunman after two people were hit in a drive-by shooting at a convenience store in the Alief area, the Houston Police Department said.

It was around 10 p.m. Wednesday when a white Dodge pulled into the parking lot of the Sunny’s Food Store near Dairy Ashford Road and Brookglade Circle. Investigators said someone inside the car stuck a gun out of the window and open fire, shooting a man and woman who were together in front of the store.

The man was shot in the leg, and the woman was struck in the buttocks.

The vehicle then took off, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.