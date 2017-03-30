Major fire breaks out on I-85, near GA-400 ramp in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Part of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass.

The 2-alarm fire burned Thursday afternoon on I-85 near Georgia 400 in Atlanta. After the fire burned for about 45 minutes part of the roadway collapsed. CBS46 is working to determine whether anyone was injured.

Atlanta Police said the fire is being caused by piles of electrical wiring that is burning under the I-85 overpass near the Lindbergh MARTA station.

Traffic is stopped and backed up for miles in the area.

