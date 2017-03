× Man found dead on Heights area sidewalk, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday in the Heights area.

Officers found the victim lying in a pool of blood on the sidewalk on 4th Street at around 12:30 a.m. Investigators suspect foul play.

There were reports of gunfire in the area before officers arrived on the scene, the police department said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the businesses adjacent to the scene.