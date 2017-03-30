Mother questioned after head-on crash critically injures 2 kids, kills elderly woman 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother is being questioned after she was accused of causing a fatal car crash Wednesday night near Waller. The head-on collision killed an elderly woman and hospitalized the mother’s two children, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

“She’s not being cooperative with our investigation. She’s refusing to answer any questions,” officer S. Wolverton said.

Investigators believe the mother was high on prescription medication when the crash occurred.

“She did say she was on prescription medication that are medications that will impair a person,” Wolverton said. “Generally speaking, when you take those medications, you are warned not to drive a vehicle.”

Investigators said the mother and her two small children were headed westbound on FM 2920 near Hegar Road in a white Toyota Sienna minivan around 9:30 p.m. when she decided to go around two slower moving vehicles on the single-lane, two-way road.

As she went into the oncoming eastbound lane, deputies said she slammed into a Cadillac driven by an elderly woman.

“She didn’t have room to pass those two cars,” Officer S. Wolverton said.

Upon impact, police said the Cadillac spun into the westbound lane and hit a red Hyundai SUV that was carrying a woman and her 2-year-old child.

The Cadillac driver died at the scene, officers said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s children, identified as 1 and 14 years old, were taken to the hospital by Lifeflight in serious condition. Meanwhile, an ambulance took the mother to the hospital in stable condition.

The children are expected to survive their injuries, Wolverton said.

No one was injured in the third vehicle.