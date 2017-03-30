× National Black Film Festival emerges in Houston amid black TV, film revival

HOUSTON — Influencers of the black film and television industries are embarking on the golden road to long-awaited recognition, and ‘Moonlight’s’ three big Oscar wins aren’t the only bricks on the path.

The National Black Film Festival, which takes place April 5 – 9 at the Marriott Marriott Marquis Houston, comes to shine a light on the diverse contributions of the African-American cinema community while acting as a light for black aspiring filmmakers.

It’s the festival’s first year, but the appeal is built on generations of passionate African-American film producers, writers, directors, actors, cinematographers — and even ‘the mic guy’ — working to toward storytelling greatness.

Professionals and amateurs within the television, digital and film industries will participate in several workshops and panels discussions focused on elements such as acting, screenwriting and even marketing. The panelist and workshop leaders include an impressive lineup of influencers including Lee Daniels Entertainment writer Nina Gloster, actress Yohance Myles and millennial marketing genius Everette Taylor.

Catch me speaking at the National Black Film Festival in Houston on April 7th https://t.co/des9VHVtEg 🎥📈💰 https://t.co/LmWQBpJZOa — Everette Taylor (@Everette) March 25, 2017

In between sessions, festival goers have the option of delighting in dozens of independent films showings — “Behind Closed Doors,” “Candy,” “Ball is Life,” “A Cut Above” and “The Closet” just to name a few. The submissions range from shorts to feature films to documentaries, all with the goal giving filmmakers a place to groom their creative mindset and perfect their skills, organizers said.

But it isn’t all work and sitting in darkrooms, they’ll also be plenty of opportunities to make a connection. The festival opens with a meet-and-greet at The Flat and closes with a breakout session at Axelrad Beer Garden.

To take in the full breadth of this experience and all its perks, the Golden Pass is selling for $175.

If your pockets are a bit tight, the show admissions are only $10 a features and there are tickets available for the individual workshops at prices ranging from $35 to $45.

Click here for full schedule and registration.