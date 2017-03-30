Professor’s tweet about soldier draws ire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - You know how seeing someone else get sick can make you sick? A professor who expressed his so-called disgust at a U.S. service member on Twitter is now getting treated to the internet's sickest burns.

George Ciccariello-Maher, an associate professor at Drexel University, must've been boarding a flight when he tweeted "some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier....I'm trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul."

Well, people on Twitter aren't holding back their revulsion at that statement. One person tweeted "You tried not to vomit or yell? No. you just sat there quietly like a little bitch. ...wishing you were a man."

Another, from a conservative meme account said, "Imagine being so conceited an act of kindness makes you feel physically sick."

Another tweet told the professor, "You're the reason we need to bring back the draft."

The professor's tweets referred to airstrikes in the Iraqi city of Mosul under investigation after reportedly killing about 200 civilians. He has since clarified his position suggesting teachers, doctors and public defenders would be more deserving of the gesture.

Ciccariello-Maher also made headlines last December when he tweeted, "All I want for Christmas is white genocide."

So, it's not the first time he's been in hot water, and from the looks of it, he's perfectly happy there.