Report shows 15 percent of traffic fatalities are pedestrians

HOUSTON - Being a pedestrian is dangerous!! We see scene after scene in Houston of folks walking from "Point A," but never making it to "Point B."

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, in the United States, pedestrian fatalities have increased 25 percent from 2010 to 2015.

That’s way more than the 6 percent rise in overall traffic deaths.

And if early data from 2016 is any indication, there’s been an 11 percent increase just from 2015.

Pedestrians now account for 15 percent of all traffic deaths.

The report points the finger at a couple reasons. Smart phones for one… but not only from distracted drivers, distracted walkers are a problem, too!

Another factor seems to be lower gas prices and an improving economy. More people can afford a car - and the gas to drive it.

But until robots are driving our cars for us… something has to be done!