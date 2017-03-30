Samsung unveils brand new Galaxy 8 smartphone, hoping it only blows up with good feedback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — After going back to the drawing board, Samsung has a new arrival just for you: it's a whole new Galaxy! The company rolled out its new smartphone to enthusiastic fans in New York earlier in the week.

"I give you the Galaxy S8 and S8+," Samsung's Mobile Communications Business President DJ Koh announced.

The new Galaxy 8 small size is 5.8 inches while the larger model is a gargantuan 6.2 inches.

For security, it even has an iris scanner so you can use your eyeballs to access the phone...along with the fingerprint scanner, too.

And giving Siri a run for her money, Samsung has its own virtual assistant named Bixby.

Also, the Galaxy 8 is water-tight, so it has no problem operating underwater.

"The beginning of a new way to experience the world," Koh said.

Of course, Samsung is hoping this Galaxy only blows up in sales — not in real life!

"As you all know, it has been a challenging year for Samsung," Koh said.

Well, you can say that again!

And Samsung hopes folks will kind of forget all about those Galaxy Note 7s that exploded last year.

Not to mention, all the exploding Samsung washing machines that were also recalled.

"And today we are here to celebrate a new milestone," Koh said.

Perhaps Android users will be in a forgiving spirit.