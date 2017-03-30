× Suspected burglar caught using stolen credit cards at Houston Wal-Mart, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 is searching for a man accused of burglarizing several car and then shopping with the stolen credit cards.

Officers said the man broke into several vehicles in the 13200 block of Copeland and stole several credit cards.

Investigators said the man was seen using several of the cards at a Walmart in Houston.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the constable’s office at 281-376-3472.