Two teen girls killed by small airplane wing after posing for a selfie near airstrip in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHIHUAHUA, Mex. - A pair of teens in Mexico set out to take a selfie on an airstrip in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

Tragically, both girls were killed after being hit in the head by a small plane's wing, while posing.

Nitzia Mendoza Corral, 18, Clarissa Morquecho Miranda, 17, were posing in the back of a van at the landing strip, authorities said.

Apparently, some nearby horse races were so loud that the two girls could not hear that a small plane was coming in for a landing.

Nitzia was reportedly in her second semester of college studying law, while Clarissa was still in her last year of high school.