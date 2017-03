HASKELL, Texas — Police have successfully located two boys who were allegedly abducted on Friday Morning.

An Amber Alert was originally issued at 11 a.m. for Devonte McGee and Malakai Lara.

McGee was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Air Jordan shoes.

The two were allegedly abducted by Cody McGee, 26, and Stephanie Wilson, 23, who were spotted leaving the scene of the alleged abduction in a black 2007, 4-door Jeep Compass with Texas license plate number HBP5873.