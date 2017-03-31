Class Acts: From toddler to teen, Mason Nome grows up on the links

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - When Mason Nome started playing with a toy golf set as a toddler, he couldn't have imagined it would lead him down a path to becoming one of the top junior golfers in the state. While he's still finishing up his sophomore season at The Kinkaid School, Nome already knows where he'll play in college, committing to the University of Texas when he was just 13 years old.

"It's always been my dream school," Nome said. "It's an amazing school academically, golf wise and the city of Austin, it's hard to beat it."

Nome taught himself how to play the game and is proud of having yet to take a real lesson.

"My swing is pretty traditional. I feel like it's worked so far, and we'll see what happens to come."

That swing proved successful during a crazy round last year when he scored a hole in one and a double eagle in the same round.

"They seemed to land in the perfect spots and they just rolled right in the hole. It was obviously crazy, and I'm sure some luck was involved, but that's golf," he said.

Nome credits his parents for giving him the opportunity to play the sport he loves. On his schedule still this season is the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April, a prestigious event considered "The Masters" of junior golf.