Color up your world with some fun on National Crayon Day

HOUSTON - If you're feeling artsy, National Crayon Day is a perfect time to draw on your imaginary side!

Students at Houston's Beta Academy took part in a variety of art activities during the day, which included reading a book about crayons, creating new colors and using the crayons in math class.

"Kids nowadays are looking down, swiping at the phones and their creativeness is lost," art teacher Lisa Morales said. "I want them to be able to explore and feel comfortable with crayons and not forget every child is an artist."

Crayola just retired the yellow color "dandelion" from its lineup, but announced a new shade of blue will come out this summer. Fans are asked to help the company decide a name for the new color.

