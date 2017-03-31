× Deputies: Driver crashes into Harris County traffic control truck, dies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office is investigating a fatal crash after a truck slammed into the back of a traffic control construction vehicle Thursday night, authorities said.

The driver was headed southbound on Tollway 249 when he struck the Harris County Toll Road Authority vehicle near Hicks Road, just north of FM 2920.

The truck driver died at the scene, the constable’s office said.

Investigators are still looking for answers as the county vehicle was visibly marked with traffic control lights.