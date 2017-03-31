Driver killed while being serviced at Sam Houston Parkway toll booth

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed late Thursday after his car was smashed between two vehicles while in line at a Sam Houston Parkway toll booth, the Harris County Sheriff’s office said.

The driver was headed southbound on W. Sam Houston Parkway in a Dodge Durango when he lost control of the vehicle around 9:30 p.m near W. Little York, investigators said. The vehicle slammed into the back end of a car whose driver was at the toll booth. Deputies said the second car hit the back end of a trailer, which was connected to a pickup truck.

The driver in the Durango was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the second car died at the scene while the pickup truck driver was treated at the scene by the Houston Fire Department, deputies said.