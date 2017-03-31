Five arrested during drug raid in Richmond, TX police say

Numerous complaints from concerned citizens living in the city of Richmond, TX has led to the arrest of three men and two women on multiple drug charges.

Early Friday morning the Fort Bend Regional SWAT, Richmond Police Department and Task Force Agents arrived to conduct a search in the 1700 block of George Avenue. During the search, agents recovered synthetic cannabinoids, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy and PCP. Manufacturing, packaging and other items indicative to distribution were also found on the premises.

Artela Lighten, 41, of and Steven Hulett, 38, both of Houston, TX received first degree felony’s for two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Robinson, 25, and Delverick Allen, 39, both of Richmond, TX received first degree felonies for two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Along with class “A” misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. In addition to those charges, Allen received a parole violation along with a second degree felony for one count of a controlled substance.

Evelyn Hawkins, 36 of Kendleton, TX was also charged a first degree felony for two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Hawkins received additional second degree felony charges for child endangerment and possession of marijuana class “A” misdemeanor.

All offenses occurred within a drug free zone of Pink Elementary.