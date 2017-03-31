Flix Fix: Ghost in the Shell, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Personal Shopper

HOUSTON -- It’s all about the women this week at the box office. Three new films, starting with Scarlett Johansson in the latest comic book to be adapted into film, Ghost in the Shell. Not feeling all the special effects, no problem. Jessica Chastain brings history to life in The Zookeeper’s Wife. The true story of Antonina Zabinski along with her husband, helped save hundreds of Jews by hiding them in their Polish zoo. Kristen Stewart is trying to draw out the ghost of her dead twin brother in Personal Shopper, an international thriller that’s part Conjuring, part Devil Wears Prada. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews all three films helping you decide what to see and what to skip this week on Flix Fix.
