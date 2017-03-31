Gator News: Florida alligator in furniture store, ‘Gator Crusader’ surrounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLIDAY, Flor. - Down in Florida gators can turn up just about anywhere.

One bold gator decided to make himself at home inside of a furniture store!

"At work and this gator is in the parking lot, only in Florida," American Freight Furniture employee, Pete Soto said.

This gator knows a bargain when he sees it!

"Thinking, 'hey, maybe he wants to buy some furniture or something," Soto said. "We don't turn anybody away, not even gators. But if you get rowdy you gotta go," Soto said.

Deputies were eventually called to remove the trespassing gator. In order to get the gator back into a nearby lagoon the deputies had to pull him through the store.

Not everyone is a gator hater.

A man known as the 'Gator Crusader' has set out to prove that alligators are harmless.

This guy has all kinds of fun with gators, from brushing their teeth to feeding them melons.

Just goes to show, from furniture to food, a gator's got good taste!