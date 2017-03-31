× Get ‘revved up’ for the 2017 Houston Auto Show

HOUSTON — The 2017 Houston Auto Show is shifting into high gear soon, taking over more than 700,000 square feet of Houston’s NRG Center with the latest vehicles from the world’s top automakers. For more than 30 years, the Houston Auto Show has brought the automotive world to Texas, allowing consumers to experience the industry’s latest and greatest vehicles on the market.

New additions to the 2017 show include ride & drive experiences, themed days honoring Texas’ military, and in true Texas fashion live music Friday to Sunday. The show will also bring back the popular family happy hour event and the classic cars display.

At the Houston Auto Show, you can find the car that meets your needs and THEN go to the dealership. You can shop across models and brands, sit inside every make and model and ask the automakers questions. All without feeling any pressure to buy. It is the most relaxed way to find your next car.

RIDE (AND DRIVE) YOUR NEXT NEW CAR

Did you know that the Houston Auto Show offers exclusive Ride & Drive opportunities? You may be able to actually test drive the car you have been eyeing up on the show floor.

*Ride and Drive Requirements include:

Drivers must produce a valid driver’s license and age requirements vary by manufacturer

Child passenger restrictions vary, inquire at each Ride & Drive registration booth

All adults must provide follow-up information about themselves

All drivers and passengers must complete a Waiver of Liability

Drivers must pass a Breathalyzer Test

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids; show ours are:

April 5-7: Noon – 9:30 pm

April 8: 10am -930 pm

April 9: 10am -7 pm\

CLICK HERE to find out more about the show, and the TICKET GIVEAWAY!