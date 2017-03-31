New tattoo policy may allow officers to to display body art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Tattoos and the workplace don't always mix.

Research published in the International Journal of Innovative Research and Development shows that 86 percent of young professionals don't think their tattoos and piercings reduce their chances of being hired.

Another study from the International Journal of Hospitality Management, found that grooming and business attire are more important to employers looking to hire.

The Houston Police Department is the latest employer considering jumping on the pro-tattoo bandwagon by removing a ban on visible tattoos for officers in uniform.

"As a Houston Police Sergeant and as a business owner we think this would be great for the officers and for the citizens of Houston," said Sgt. Bryan Klevens, owner of Prison Break Tattoos.

Klevens knows first-hand how difficult it can be to work a beat with long sleeves and the sun beating down on you.

"It's very uncomfortable for the officers that have to wear uniforms and cover their tattoos," said Klevens. "It could be the middle of summer, 110 degrees out on 610 working a traffic accident, or it could be at an approved city extra job and these guys have to wear long sleeves to cover up some pretty nice art."

In addition to their work for the force, a lot of officers work side jobs where they have to wear their uniform as well. Even then, they have to keep their tats under wraps.

"I remember working extra employment jobs and having to put ice down our shirts and little sharper image fans on our necks and things to cool off," said Klevens.

Looks like the choice comes down to staying cool or staying covered.