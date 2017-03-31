× Man shot twice in back at apartment in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place early Friday at an apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers arrived around 2:15 a.m. at the apartment in the 1500 block of Northwest Boulevard. Inside the complex’s parking lot, officers found a man with two gunshot wounds in his back.

The victim was taken the hospital. His condition is unknown.

A residents said he had heard gunshots while inside his apartment. He found the victim on the ground when he came outside, officers said. The resident called police and held a shirt on the victim’s wounds until EMS arrived, deputies said.

The resident claims he saw a male driver wearing a black hood speed away from the victim.