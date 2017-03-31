× Several Conroe ISD elementary students involved in school bus accident, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — Several Conroe ISD students were onboard a school bus Friday morning when it was involved in an accident in the Spring area, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Among the 58 Ford Elementary School students aboard the bus, no one had major injuries. However, officials said one child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Conroe ISD administrators said bus 4005 was at Rayford Road and Wild Rose Drive when the incident happened around 8 a.m. The driver was making a turn onto Rayford Road when it was struck on the side by a car.

The district sent a second bus to take the kids to school, administrators said.

Law enforcement out on a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries involving a CISD School bus at Rayford… https://t.co/OtMgMpwKOj — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) March 31, 2017

Several agencies responded to the incident including campus administrators, CISD Transportation officials, CISD police and EMS.