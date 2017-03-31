Sex with Stefani: What motivates you to have sex?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What motivates you to have sex? There have been a lot of studies about this subject, and most of the answers you would expect.

For men: it’s physical attraction, it feels good, and of course pleasure. For women, it is all of those things plus affection, being in love, and having sex is fun. All of those things follow the stereotype that women have sex for an emotional connection, and all men care about is getting physical.

But my clinical experience has given me a different perspective on this kind of sex talk. Most men who sit on my couch say they need an emotional connection to fully enjoy sex.

So here is the lesson: What people really want is to feel desired before and after the clothes come off.

