Witness claims driver who collided with church bus admitted to ‘texting’ just before the crash, according to reports

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - Shocking new details have emerged in the tragic church bus collision near Garner State Park.

A witness claims the driver of the white pickup truck that collided with the church bus admitted to "texting" on his phone just before the deadly crash the San Antonio Express-News said.

Texas D.P.S. officers are not confirming those details at this time.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is doing their own investigation related to any criminal activity," National Transportation Safety Board investigator Jennifer Morrison said.

If it turns out that texting was involved in this tragedy, it comes just as TX DOT prepares for National Distracted Driving Awareness month in April.

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a "Talk, Text, Crash" campaign to bring awareness that distracted driving causes 1 in 5 crashes in the Lone Star State and even led to 452 deaths last year alone!

As for this latest crash, The First Baptist Church of New Braunfels released a statement to NewsFix that read in part:

"There is an ongoing investigation into the details of the crash, and during this time our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved, including the driver.Our priority as a church in these days is to care for our families who lost a loved one in this accident."

Perhaps through prayer and forgiveness, friends and family who lost loved ones can somehow move on from this terrible tragedy.