Body of Prairie View A&M University student found in Waller County

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Waller County Sheriff’s Department said a body found in the Hockley area has been identified as Tristan Houston, a student at Prairie View A&M University.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office was initially looking for 20-year-old Houston who they said had been missing since Wednesday evening, March 29.

The young man was last seen wearing a camouflage Prairie View baseball hat, black sweat pants, and black Nike tennis shoes, according to deputies.

Houston’s body was found on Clear Creek, north of Magnolia Road. According to WCSO, one suspect is in custody at this time, and several are being interviewed.