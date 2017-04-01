Displaying calorie counts soon to be a mandate for food chains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you unsure about what to order off the menu at your favorite food spots?

Well prepare to be even more confused at the cash register. In addition to adding up the price of your meal, you may need a calculator to factor in those calories counts.

Starting in May, the Food and Drug Administration is cracking down and enforcing laws that require fast food and restaurant chains with twenty or more locations to feature calorie counts on menus and menu boards for every item offered.

Until now, restaurants had the option of displaying calories, but that all changes May 5.

To all the impatient cashiers out there, good luck with keeping that line moving.