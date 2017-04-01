HPD, Houston Coffee & Cars program hosts stuffed animal drive for hospitalized children!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – When you combine Houston police, Houston Coffee & Cars, and stuffed animals, you are bound to get many happy children!

The Houston Police Department brought their “SWAT BEAR” vehicle to Memorial City Mall​ and took donations of stuffed animals for hospitalized children April 1 for their Houston Coffee & Cars + Cops program.

The Badges & Bears program is a way for officers to visit with hospitalized children and help take their minds off their illnesses with a stuffed animal!

Houston police initially started coming to Houston Coffee & Cars as a way to positively interact with citizens in the city and educate them about the HPD. Houston Coffee & Cars is a monthly program originally created as a way for kids and grown-ups to come admire cars they wouldn’t normally get a chance to see.

For the past few months, HPD said officers from their Public Affairs Department have attended and brought with them different vehicles the department uses to keep Houstonians safe.

This combination worked out perfectly for such a great cause! HPD encourages everyone to donate new stuffed animals for these children.